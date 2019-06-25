Stay safe while biking

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - With the warmer weather starting to make its way in, it might be nice to go for a bike ride.

It's also an important time of year to remember how we can stay safe while out on a stroll.

Brent Page, the general manager of The Bike Shop in Idaho Falls, said, "The good thing about this time of year, you're starting to get more people riding bikes out on the road, and it's good to be aware of some things that may help drivers be aware of you being on the road."

As a rider, there are three major rules to help keep you safe while on the streets.

Wear a helmet, make sure you have lights and wear visible clothing.

According to the Association for Psychological Science, getting hit by a car is the third leading cause of death for kids and teens. Page says keeping our children safe while biking should be a top priority.

Page said: "When I send my kids out for bike rides, I like to set boundaries on where they are allowed to go on their bikes. I tell them to avoid certain roads because they are a little busier than others."

If there is one message Page would like the community to keep in mind while biking, it's to just enjoy your summer ride.

"Summer tips, get out and ride, go have fun. It's hot out there, so bring water, bring something to eat while you're out on your rides. Get out on your bike and have fun," said Page.

Page and a trail committee worked together to make safer areas in which to ride a bike in Idaho Falls.

They have made a trail by Ryder Bike Park that is kid-friendly, and they have some trails that are for more advanced riders.