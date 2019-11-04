Staying warm when the power goes out

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

Teton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a countywide power outage over the

weekend.

People living in Teton County experienced up to six hours without power.

Many were stranded without heat in their homes, fighting the cold temperatures.

Some locals in Idaho Falls say they are ready to fight a night of cold, but some others may not feel as confident if put in that situation.

Josh Pette says he wouldn't know what to do if he lost power, and he has a family to think of.

"If I lost power in the middle of the night I wouldn't be able to do really anything to keep the heat in my house, because my house is heated entirely by electric," he said. "I don't have a lot of options other than staying inside, keeping my family bundled up, and keeping doors closed as much as possible."

Those who feel prepared to face a cold night share their advice on how they would stay warm.

A couple living in Idaho Falls who would like to remain anonymous say they would turn to their family for warmth. "We would huddle together and use lots of blankets."

Tom Thiel of Idaho Falls shares his advice for those who may not have family members to huddle with.

"Make sure you have lots of warm clothes, sleeping bags, other things like that to keep warm," said Thiel.

While this is all good advice, there are still a few other things we can do to make sure we get through a cold night.

According to the Urban Survival Site, keep hand warmers nearby.

Each pack can last up to several hours, keeping your hands and feet warm.

Close doors to rooms you won't be using, to keep cold air from spreading.

Use duct tape and plastic to cover windows, and use towels to block drafts.

If your home still has running water, drink warm liquids.

Five minutes of jumping jacks is also a sure way to fire up your body.

When temperatures really start to drop, huddle in a small room, preferably one without any windows.

For more tips on ways to stay warm when the power goes out, visit here.