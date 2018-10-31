Steamboat Geyser erupts 25th time in 2018

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - The Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park erupted for the 25th time in 2018 Wednesday.

Yellowstone National Park reports this the most active year for the geyser in decades.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the geyser erupted at 8:22 a.m.

It has been 7 days, 12 hours and 53 minutes since it last erupted.

Over the past few weeks, the geyser has been following a semi-regular pattern of erupting about every five to seven days.

Yellowstone National Park reports this is the most active year for Steamboat since 1964 when it went off 29 times. It also went off 23 times in 1982, 26 times in 1963 and 22 times in 1965.