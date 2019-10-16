Steven Drain arraigned and charged for stabbing woman in Pocatello home on Saturday

Suspect in Pocatello stabbing arraigned

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Steven Skylar Drain, also known as Johnny McLeod, was charged with aggravated battery at his arraignment on Tuesday.

This is punishable up to 15 years in prison and a $15,000 fine. The Bannock County prosecutor, Stephen Herzog, is asking for enhanced sentencing for using a deadly weapon, which could add another 15 years to his possible sentence.

Drain is accused of stabbing a woman in the 500 block of South 8th Avenue at around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The female victim is reported to be in critical, but stable condition at the University of Utah Medical Center Monday. Police are not releasing her identity yet, but her parents have released her first name via a fundraiser Facebook page.

Felicia, according to the Facebook page, suffered stab wounds to the head, neck and side. She's doing much better, but still has a long road to recovery.

Her parents have raised a little more than $3,000 as of Tuesday which will go towards her medical expenses. The fundraiser can be found here.

Drain will appear in court on Oct. 28 for a preliminary hearing. His bail is set at $250,000.