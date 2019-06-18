Store selling CBD oil opens second location

Snake River Solace opens second store

POCATELLO (KIFI/KIDK) - Snake River Solace held their grand opening in Pocatello for their second store that sells CBD oil.

The store says all of its products come from an industrial hemp containing zero T.H.C.

Snake River Solace has seen customers come in for many conditions ranging from Fibromyalgia, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoporosis and even a rare skin disorder known as suicide disease.

The company is aiming to provide recommendations and guidance in the proper usage of CBD.

Company President and Owner, Cody Hellickson said, "So the company is not an advocate for marijuana. What we are is a personal choice advocate. You should be entitled to do what you like as long as it doesn't affect anybody else's life and your own. Should not be persecuted for it so what we do, we stand for legal use of a product. That again contains no THC. If it has been official for a person then again that's why we're here, so the questions the concerns are all taken out of the picture when they come in and see us."

The new store is located across from Ridley's in downtown Pocatello.