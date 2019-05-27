Storms spin up funnel clouds around the area Sunday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Area storms made quite the show Sunday afternoon spurring up funnel clouds and different cloud formations.
Sandi Edgemon captured video a funnel cloud while hiking in the Craters of the Moon National Monument.
Jay Jensen also caught the funnel cloud farther away.
The funnel cloud never did hit the ground but made a good show.
Another funnel cloud was spotted by Chris Shaw in the Plano area near Rexburg.
It's not unusual to see funnel clouds and tornados in eastern Idaho, but it's rare.