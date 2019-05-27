Storms spin up funnel clouds around the area Sunday Shared by Christian King. [ + - ] Shared by Christian King. [ + - ] Shared by Taylor Jade. [ + - ] Shared by Tonya Roberts Hanson. [ + - ] Shared by Sue Pfeiffer Taylor. [ + - ] Jay Jensen Jay Jensen caught a funnel cloud forming near Craters of the Moon National Monument Sunday afternoon, May 26. [ + - ] Chris Shaw Chris Shaw shared this photo of a funnel cloud that formed in the Plano area near Rexburg Sunday, May 26. [ + - ]

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Area storms made quite the show Sunday afternoon spurring up funnel clouds and different cloud formations.

Sandi Edgemon captured video a funnel cloud while hiking in the Craters of the Moon National Monument.

Jay Jensen also caught the funnel cloud farther away.

The funnel cloud never did hit the ground but made a good show.

Another funnel cloud was spotted by Chris Shaw in the Plano area near Rexburg.

It's not unusual to see funnel clouds and tornados in eastern Idaho, but it's rare.