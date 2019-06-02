String of ATV accidents prompts caution

Luis Dulanto

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to four separate, off-road ATV and motorcycle crashes with 36 hours this weekend.

Deputies said all four incidents involved rollovers and ended with hospital trips for the riders. Three were wearing helmets, but were still hurt.

The incidents prompted law enforcement to issue a warning.

"Bonneville County has some of the best recreational trails along with vast amounts of agricultural and undeveloped land that many uses for their riding pleasure," said spokesman Bryan Lovell. "The Sheriff's Office can't stress enough the importance of using the proper safety gear required for the ATV, UTV, or Motorcycle you are riding along with proper training and skill for the terrain you plan on using. Use caution and avoid high speeds, always expect other traffic or users of the trails and area, and respect private property and residential areas."

Deputies recommend against multiple riders or unsupervised use by young children.

