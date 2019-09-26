Structure fire in Grand Teton

MGN Online

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - No one was injured in a structure fire at a large dinner event in Grand Teton National Park Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were notified of the fire at 12170 Dornan Road in Moose around 5:52 p.m.

The initial 911 caller reported a kitchen fire with fire in the attic of a private commercial in-holding involving several hundred people.

Multiple Fire, EMS and law enforcement units from both Jackson Hole Fire/EMS (JHFEMS) and Grand Teton National Park (GTNP) responded, but prior to arrival of emergency units, staff had applied multiple fire extinguishers to the fire and had been successful in suppressing the majority of the fire.

Bystanders reported all occupants had been evacuated, and the fire had started in a commercial kitchen.

Firefighters made sure the fire had not established itself in the attic and roof system.

Once fire suppression efforts were accomplished, efforts were taken to minimize the impacts on the event.

There were no injuries to members of the public or emergency responders.

The structure sustained fire damage to kitchen equipment with accompanying smoke damage in portions of the building.

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Fire Marshal Kathy Clay has investigated the fire's area of origin and gathered information for the investigation report, which will be released upon completion.

JHFEMS wants to remind you of the value of fire extinguishers. Ensure fire extinguishers in your home and business are functional and that you are familiar with their operation.

Fire extinguishers can be helpful for a small fire. As you prepare to utilize a fire extinguisher, consider:

Have I alerted others in the building of the fire?

Has someone called 911?

Is the fire small and contained in a single object (like a box or a trashcan)?

Will I be safe from the fire's toxic smoke?

Will I have a clear escape route?

If you're unsure about whether or not it's safe to deploy a fire extinguisher, alert others, leave the building and call 911.

When operating a fire extinguisher, remember the acronym PASS: