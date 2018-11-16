Students on alert after off campus sexual assault reported

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bringham Youth University is investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred at an off-campus apartment.

An alert sent to Faculty and Students Wednesday says, "they received a report of sexual assault involving a female student at an off-campus housing unit Sunday evening."

BYU-Idaho spokesman Brett Crandell said the university sends out warnings under the Federal Clery Act, which covers the reporting of campus crime and violence.

Rexburg Detective David Stubbs says they are not investigating the alleged assault, but say this is becoming all too common on college campuses. “Anyone is too many so would i say it is a problem.”

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, at least 20% - 25% of female students are victims of forced sex during their time in college.

Freshman Quinn Taylor says he urges his peers to use common sense when meeting someone off a dating app. “Go with a friend do a double date the first time get to know them to make sure they’re good people.”

According to a survey done by Match.com, 40 million Americans use online services each year.

While it is unknown what app the victim used, Tinder responded in an email statement to Local News 8, saying "They disturbed by these unfortunate incidents and always encourage user safety and security."

The female victim has not filed a police report with the Rexburg Police Department, however, BYU Idaho says there is no active threat to the campus community and urge all students to use caution.