Students raise money for Red Cross

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

Students raised money for the Red Cross to support Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

Fourth- and fifth-graders at Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls presented the Red Cross of Greater Idaho with a check to support Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

"They decided to research charities and chose who they wanted to raise money for. I'm just so proud they understand the importance of giving back," said Michelle Ball, the executive director of Alturas International Academy.

As part of the school's economics unit, the teachers wanted to arrange a project for the students to give back to the local community.

The students did some research to determine which charity they wanted to raise funds for and decided they wanted to help the global community.

The students organized a school carnival that raised money to help those affected by the devastating Hurricane Dorian.

The students planned the carnival themselves and chose the Red Cross as the recipient of the proceeds.

"I am so incredibly proud of how they were able to organize and execute this carnival. It was so student-driven and so student ran, it was incredible, but they were doing it for a purpose,"

said Ball.

Around 130 students took part in the project, Ball said. She said each class borrowed about $100 to put the carnival together and the event raised over $4,000.