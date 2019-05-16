Sugar City Council is back in business

Google Earth

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Mayor Brad Little has appointed Connie Fogle and Sidney Purser to unexpired terms on the Sugar City Council.

Fogle currently works as a real estate broker and Purser is a former Rigby City Councilman and Jefferson County Commissioner.

Three of four city council members recently resigned. The Governor appointed two of the vacancies in order to establish a quorum of the council. Mayor David Ogden may now appoint a person to fill the fourth city council vacancy, with consent of the new city council.

The appointments are good until the next municipal election, this November. Each position will fill out the balance of its original term.