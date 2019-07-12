Summer weather brings higher risk for foxtails

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Summer is here, and the heat is drying out the wild grass. As hikers hit the trails with their dogs, they need to be aware of dangerous foxtails.

Gibson Jack is a popular place to walk dogs off-leash. While they may look like they're having a great time, their fur could be attracting dangerous foxtails.

Foxtails are among several types of grass that have barbed-like seeds. Like an arrowhead, they only move in one direction when they penetrate the skin of a dog. They’re not only extremely painful but in some cases, they can be deadly.

During the summer, veterinarians remove foxtails daily and say they are a lot more common than most people think.

“They can get up their noses, they can get in their mouth, they can work through soft tissue and penetrate their lungs, they can get into their abdominal cavity. They can be dangerous,” said Dr. Kelly Knight, a veterinarian for Alpine Animal Hospital.

Knight is also advising pet owners to never let foxtail abscesses go untreated. They usually do not heal on their own and often have to be surgically removed.