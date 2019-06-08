Superheroes fight cancer at Snake River Landing
Superheroes descended on Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls to fight cancer.
The Crusade Against Cancer Family Fun Event was held Saturday morning. Hundreds of people turned out in their superhero costumes to raise money and fight against cancer.
The event also included a 10K, 5K, and a one-mile walk.
There was fun for the entire family and awards were given for the best superhero costumes. KIDK Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz was one of the judges.
The annual event is organized by Shane Wilker and teams up with Idaho State Police.
Wilker is the founder of the Shannon Wilker Foundation. He started the organization after his wife, Shannon, died of breast cancer in 2011.