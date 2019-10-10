Support group helps people affected by cancer heal

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Cancer is a scary word. Facing it alone can be terrifying.

That's why the Portneuf Medical Center is bringing together people who have been affected by cancer.

The Cancer Center offers a support group for anyone who has been touched by cancer's wide reach: patients, former patients and friends and family members alike.

"When you're going through a specific challenge in your life, it's really helpful to talk to somebody who knows the ins and outs of what you're going through," said Robb Dye, the licensed counselor who hosts the support groups.

Now, just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cancer Center reinstated a support group for women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Usually we have somebody who is young, who's still involved in lots of aspects of their life and facing chemotherapy, radiation, surgery. So it's nice to come together with other ladies, some who have been through the journey and know what it's like and can give some advice," Dye said.

More information about the support groups can be found here, or you can learn more about the support services by contacting Dr. Dye at 208-239-1754.

H.O.P.E (Helping Other People Endure): For anyone who has had their life affected by cancer. Available Mondays from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Portneuf Cancer Center.

Living with Hope: For those who are dealing with a long-term cancer battle. Available on the first and third Wednesday of each month from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Cancer Center Conference Room.