Supporters press for more information about wildlife overpasses

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - By a 78 percent margin, Fremont County voters made it clear Tuesday they are opposed to proposals to build wildlife crossing across US 20 as it passes through Island Park.

But, Citizens for Safe Highways, which backed the proposal, says it will continue to study the issue as the Idaho Transportation Department continues its environmental assessment.

Group spokesman Randy Marrett said debate over the non-binding ballot measure did serve to put the facts of the issue before the public.

"As our community continues to grapple with how to make Highway 20 safer for travelers and wildlife we will continue to demonstrate the facts," said Marrett. "Studies show time and again that wildlife crossings are the fiscally responsible and safest possible solution. We feel Island Park and Fremont County are worth the best solutions."

Marrett believes it's clear the issue matters to people and that it's important to learn the facts about costs, potential crossing locations, and how the wildlife overpasses would actually work.

