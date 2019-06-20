Supreme Court Justice swears in District Court replacement

Justice Greg Moeller swears in District Judge Steven Boyce

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Supreme Court Justice Greg Moeller returned to Rexburg Thursday to swear in Judge Steven Boyce as a Seventh District Judge.

Boyce, a former Idaho Falls Magistrate Judge, will succeed Moeller on the District Court in Rexburg.

Boyce has practiced law in southeast Idaho for 20 years before being named a Magistrate Judge. He is a University of Idaho College of Law graduate.

Governor Brad Little named him to succeed Moeller in May.

The Seventh district includes Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.