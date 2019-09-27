Swore Farms set to kick off seasonal activities Saturday

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Fall is officially upon us, as well as some activities that come with the season. Swore Farms is preparing for its opening day on Saturday.

In just a few days, it will be covered with fall and Halloween decorations. Before then, however, a lot of preparation is needed. Swore Farm’s co-owner, Wendy Swore, and volunteers cut pumpkins from their stalks, so they’ll be ready to take home Saturday.

Swore farms has hosted this seasonal attraction for the past 17 years. Tractor rides, a corn maze, and their the pumpkin patch are the main attractions. Although preparation requires a lot of hard labor, Swore says this is her favorite time of year.

“We love having the people out. We love having the community, and we’re really grateful that people have supported us all these years. It’s been wonderful," she said.

The farms will officially open to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday.