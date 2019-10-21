Symphony conductor is 'OK' after suffering seizure on stage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Symphony concertgoers got quite the scare Saturday night when the symphony conductor began to collapse on stage.

Within the first few minutes of the concert, Thomas Heuser had a seizure. Members of the orchestra realized something was wrong and helped him get off the stage. A doctor who was in the audience helped treat him and get him to a hospital. Thankfully, he is OK.

The symphony released this statement:

"At the outset of the Idaho Falls Symphony's opening concert on Saturday night, conductor, Thomas Heuser appeared onstage and within the first minute or two of the performance, he had a seizure that caused him to become disoriented and nearly lose his balance. The musicians of the orchestra recognized there was a problem, rose from their seats and escorted the conductor offstage, and he was taken to the EIRMC emergency room.



"Thanks to the amazing medical community that is part of the Symphony family, Thomas has received exceptional medical attention. Doctors are still working to determine the cause of the seizure, but Thomas is resting comfortably and feeling much better. Before leaving the concert hall, Thomas handed the baton to IF Symphony principal cellist Robert Tueller, who took the baton

and led the determined musicians of the orchestra through the rest of the program with incredible professionalism.



"Thomas wants everyone to know he is sorry for the scare at the concert, and he is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support over the past 24 hours."



