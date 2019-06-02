News

Idaho Falls man critical after rollover crash

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:35 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 04:53 AM MDT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE   6-2-19   

19-year-old Peyton Sykes of Idaho Falls was listed in critical condition at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Saturday night.  

 

 

ORIGINAL STORY

A 19-year-old male was taken to the hospital after being ejected from his vehicle. 

 

Bonneville County Sheriff's office said the accident happened around 8:35 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Lincoln and Bone Road. 

 

Deputies said the teen was driving at a high rate of speed west on Lincoln Road. They said the teen didn't stop at the stop sign and lost control after going through the intersection.  The vehicle rolled approximately 3 times. 

 

Deputies believe alcohol may have been involved.   

 

The boy's name has not been released and his current condition is unknown.

 

The sheriff's office is still investigating the crash. 

 

 

 

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories