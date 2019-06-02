Idaho Falls man critical after rollover crash

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 6-2-19



19-year-old Peyton Sykes of Idaho Falls was listed in critical condition at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Saturday night.





ORIGINAL STORY

A 19-year-old male was taken to the hospital after being ejected from his vehicle.

Bonneville County Sheriff's office said the accident happened around 8:35 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Lincoln and Bone Road.

Deputies said the teen was driving at a high rate of speed west on Lincoln Road. They said the teen didn't stop at the stop sign and lost control after going through the intersection. The vehicle rolled approximately 3 times.

Deputies believe alcohol may have been involved.

The boy's name has not been released and his current condition is unknown.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the crash.