Teen hospitalized after motorcycle accident

POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A teenager was transported to the hospital after a motorcycle accident Wednesday night.

The Power County Sheriff’s Office reports the accident happened in the Lake Channel area of Power County which is west of American Falls.

A 15-year-old male told police his riding partner, who is also 15-years-old, had jumped his motorcycle in an area commonly known as the “dunes.” Upon landing, the 15-year-old male sustained an injury to his ankle.

Due to the remote area and difficult terrain, Power County Search and Rescue was dispatched to locate the subject and transport him out to the Power County Ambulance that was already on scene.

Power County Search and Rescue was able to locate and safely transport the 15-year-old male to the ambulance. He was then transported to the Power County Hospital.