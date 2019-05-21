Teenager hospitalized after explosion

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 5/21/19: The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports the 14-year-old victim of Monday's incident succumbed to his injuries at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center shortly after arriving Monday afternoon.

So far, deputies have determined the two boys were using powders and materials in a backyard shed to construct a small homemade gun or cannon that would launch a small projectile.

During this process, an explosion occurred causing a piece of wood to penetrate the victim’s chest that ultimately led to the fatal injury.

The victim’s mother and arriving deputies attempted first aid and CPR until ambulance personnel arrived and transported him to the hospital.

This incident is still under investigation.

____

ORIGINAL:

An Ammon teenager is in the hospital following a small explosion at 4:10 p.m. Monday on Rosedale St.

Bonneville County Sergeant Bryan Lovell confirmed a teenager has been taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Lovell said two teenagers were playing with two powders which caused an explosion.

A piece of wood impaled the teenager and caused a significant wound to the chest.

Due to the boy's age, a medical condition was not released.

Investigators are currently at Rosedale and Sunnyside just east of Hillcrest High School. They are still trying to determine the powders.

Police say there is no fire danger and the location is secure.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the cause.