Temple View recognized as STEM school

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls' Temple View Elementary school has been officially recognized as one of Idaho's first official STEM designated schools.

the STEM designation was created by the Idaho Legislature to recognize schools that provide rigorous, multi-disciplinary instruction in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The get the designation, a school must apply and meet specific criteria established by the State Board of Education.

"We are very excited to be recognized as one of Idaho's STEM schools," said Temple View Principal Sarah Childers. "It's a testament to our staff's hard work to create rich, rigorous learning opportunities that emphasize the importance of problem solving, critical thinking and encourages students to make mistakes and express themselves freely."

Temple View staff have been involved in training to utilize and incorporate technology in daily lessons to help prepare students for the real world. Students were also encouraged to work together on research projects and share their lessons with others.

"I am proud of the work our Temple View teachers and staff have done to earn one of Idaho's first STEM school designations," said Supt. George Boland. "This designation reflects the district's ongoing work to engage and inspire our students in new ways, and to provide them with opportunities to think about the future and how they can be successful beyond high school."

The designation was announced Friday after an AdvancED team spent two days visiting classrooms, talking to teachers, parents, and community members and ensured the school meets established criteria.