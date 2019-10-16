Temporary paving planned on Jackson south

WyDOT

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Motorists can expect delays up to 20 minutes as the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) begins milling and paving portions of US 26/89/189/191 south of Jackson.

Beginning Wednesday, crews will mill isolated areas along the Snake River South project section. The work will include large bumps in the road near the Munger Mountain area, as well as a few more areas between Horse Creek and Hoback Junction.

The work this year is temporary and should take 2 to 3 days to complete. The areas will be completely reconstructed in the next couple of years on subsequent Jackson South projects.

Traffic will be delayed outside of commuter hours of 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Travel will be restricted to one-way, alternate traffic while crews work in the closed lane. "Bump" signs will be placed in areas after milling and before paving and will be left in those locations overnight.