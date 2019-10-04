Teton Commissioner honored by peers

Teton County Commission Chair Natalia Macker

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Teton County Commission Chair Natalia Macker has been recognized as Wyoming's "Commissioner of the Year". Macker was presented the Wyoming County Commissioners' Association (WCCA) "Riding for the Brand" honoree during its annual meeting in Casper last week.

WCCA President Troy Thompson said, "Commissioner Macker is a mentor, inspiring current and future trailblazing, community-minded women and girls to step forward and fulfill their highest ambitions in life."

The award recognizes honorees who have gone above and beyond the call of duty for their county.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized by my peers from around the state. Being part of the WCCA has deepened my understanding of public service," said Chairwoman Macker. "My colleagues at the WCCA have been mentors and friends, showing me how vital local government is and how much we can do together to improve communities all across Wyoming. We have so much more in common than we think."

Governor Mark Gordon named Macker to the Wyoming Council for Women's Issues in September. She also serves on the Land Quality Advisory Board and the steering committee for the state health needs assessment.

