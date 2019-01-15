Teton County Commissioners object to new Senate bill

Google Earth Teton County Administration Building

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Teton County, Wyoming Commissioners are voicing objection to efforts in the Wyoming legislature to override county zoning regulations.

Senate File 0049 would require "no zoning resolution or plan shall restrict the location, use, or occupancy of a private school." It was introduced to the Senate Education Committee last Friday. It was introduced by Senator Eli Bebout (R-Riverton) on behalf of the Foster Friess family, who are working to expand a private school called the Jackson Hole Classical Academy. No current local lawmakers have signed on to the bill.

Commissioners turned down the family's expansion plans last year.

In a letter to the Senate, Commissioners voiced concern with any legislation that impacts the ability of County government to control its own policy and regulations. Specifically, the commission objects to any legislation that preempts local zoning.

The county says private school plans that prompted the legislative proposal would impact public infrastructure investments and strain county budgets.

Commissioners said the proposed bill would preempt local zoning policies and hinder the ability of local government to ensure new development adheres to local values and standards.

You can see details of the Senate File here.

Here is the Teton County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) letter in its entirety.