Teton County Comprehensive Plan gets a fresh look

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - After seven years in effect, Teton County, Wyoming is in the process of reviewing its Comprehensive Plan. Planners say one of their biggest concerns is the community's failure to adequately house its local workforce.

On Tuesday, the Town of Jackson and Teton County planners will host a day long open house from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts in Jackson. There will be a short presentation at 12:30 p.m. that will be repeated on the half-hour throughout the day.

County officials said the open house is intended to give the public a chance to weigh in on whether the county is on track to the meet the community vision and make adjustments where needed. Adopted in 2012, the vision stated the goal of the plan was to "preserve and protect the area's ecosystem in order to ensure a healthy environment, community and economy for current and future generations."

The open house follows a community survey in which over 500 people participated.

Triggers were built into the plan to signal the need for updates. One trigger was a 5% increase in growth in the number of residential units beyond the 10,000 units that existed when the plan was adopted. But, since 2012, housing growth did not meet the goal of locally housing 65% of the county's workforce.

The town and county are currently following through with a Growth Management Program review and comprehensive plan update.

You can find complete details about the plan and provide comments after the open house here.