Teton County man appears for Senate confirmation

Senators John Barrasso (left) and Mike Enzi (right) introduce Rob Wallace to Senate committees

WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI/KIDK) - Long-time Teton County resident Rob Wallace appeared for a second day of hearings Wednesday before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Wallace was introduced to the committee by Senator John Barrasso after his recent nomination by President Trump to serve as the assistant secretary for Fish, Wildlife, and Parks at the Department of Interior.

Barrasso said Wallace has had a 45-year career, in state and federal government as well as the private sector. Wallace started his career as a seasonal ranger in Grand Teton National Park. He is one of the founding members of the Grand Teton National Park Foundation and participated in other conservation organizations.

Wallace currently serves as president of the Upper Green River Conservancy in Wyoming.

He testified Tuesday before the Senate Environment and Public Affairs Committee, which Barrasso chairs. Both the Energy and Public Works Committees oversee the jurisdiction of Wallace's nomination. Wallace served as chief of staff for the Environment committee under then-Wyoming Senator Malcolm Wallop.