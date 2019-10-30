Teton County names Planning Director

Chris Neubecker

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Teton County, Wyoming has announced the appointment of Chris Neubecker as the new Director of Planning and Building Services. His duties begin November 12.

With more than 21 years of professional experience in the Colorado public sector, Neubecker will oversee the department's staff and services. Those include land use and development permits, long-range community planning, building permits and inspections, and zoning enforcement.

Most recently, Neubecker has spent the past four years as Planning Manager for the Town of Vail.

"I am honored to be selected for this role," Neubecker said. "I look forward to meeting and working with the people and organizations that make Teton County special. I'm also looking forward to working with Teton County's great staff and County Commissioners to help implement the community's vision for the future."

Neubecker is an accredited LEED Green Associate from the Green Building Certification Institute and a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners from the American Planning Association. He has a master's degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Colorado.