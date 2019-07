TETON COUNTY, WY (KIFI/KIDK) - The Teton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding for 21-year-old Averin Scott.

He is a Native American, who was last seen around 9 p.m. in the area of S Highway 89, just north of horse creek, near the river.

Averin was last seen wearing a gray jacket and black pants.

He is 5'7" and around 150-160 pounds with long black hair.

If you have seen him, please contact dispatch at 307-733-2331.