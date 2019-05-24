Teton County seeks input on new road project

Google Map

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Teton County, Wyoming will host an open house Thursday to find out what concerns the public has about a new road project. Public Works Director Heather Overholser says the county is in the preliminary stages of an environmental study and design of the potential construction project.

The half-mile road would be a segment of Tribal Trail Road that would extend from Cherokee Lane north to Wyoming Highway 22. The road was identified in the Jackson/Teton County Integrated Transportation Plan and Comprehensive Plan as a priority.

If built, she said the road would address several community needs, including travel redundancy, multi-modal connectivity between South Park neighborhoods and areas accessed by Wyoming 22. The project is aimed at addressing traffic issues faced by drivers accessing the highway, including Wilson, Teton Village, and eastern Idaho. Right now, local drivers must travel through the congested "Y" intersection crossroads of US Highways 26/89 and Wyoming 22.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is serving as an agent to the project and implement the National Environmental Policy Act process. An environmental assessment is being prepared.

The informal open house is scheduled May 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Teton County Library Auditorium at 125 Virginian Lane in Jackson.