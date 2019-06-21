Teton County transfer station complete

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Teton County, Wyoming completed its new Integrated Solid Waste and Recycling (ISWR) trash transfer station with a ribbon cutting ceremony this week.

Planning for the 18,000 square foot facility began in 2010, after county officials determined the current landfill was causing groundwater contamination and the transfer station could not keep up with growing demand.

"This is an exciting day for all of us here," said Heather Overholser, Director of Public Works for Teton County. "It has been so many years in the making."

Voters approved a $12.5 million SPET proposal and ISWR received an additional $7 million in state grants to pay for the project.

The facility will allow Teton County to safely process municipal solid waste for shipment to an Idaho landfill. It will open additional options for waste diversion in Teton County's Road to Zero Waste Initiative.

"Today we stand here at the end of a long timeline," said Teton County Commissioner Greg Epstein. "Our valley's values have been met and implemented at the highest standard with our future in mind."

The project was budgeted at $6,048,137. As of this week, it had spent just over $5,809,809.



The last step is capping the landfill, which will happen before the end of the year.

