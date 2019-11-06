Teton County voters approve 9 of 10 SPET projects
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Jackson Hole voters gave their approval to 9 of the 10 Special Purpose Excise Tax projects Tuesday. Each of those approved will be paid under revenue collected by a 1% sales tax on goods and services.
Here are the approved projects and their unofficial vote count.
#1: A downtown water quality improvement project on Cache Creek
For: 4633 Against: 1517 $2,000,000
#2: A core services vehicle maintenance facility
For: 3315 Against: 2778 $18,500,000
#4: Teton County recycling and composting facility improvements.
For: 4586 Against: 1589 $2,500,000
#5: Jackson Hole Fire/EMS apparatus replacement
For: 5308 Against: 880 $1,600,000
#6: Stormwater and infrastructure improvement on Gregory Lane
For: 3612 Against: 2480 $8,500,000
#7: Community Housing Opportunities
For: 3501 Against: 2631 $5,500,000
#8: History Museum Building
For: 3593 Against: 2334 $4,400,000
#9: Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center expansion and renovation
For: 3556 Against: 2597 $22,000,000
#10: Wildlife Crossings
For: 4888 Against: 1329 $10,000,000
The only proposal among the ten to fail was one to pay for planning for a new or renovated courthouse. It was defeated with a vote of 3,451 against to 2,587 in favor.
The SPET sales tax generates $14 to $15 million a year. It is estimated it would take 5 to 6 years to acquire the funds needed to pay for all the projects on the ballot Tuesday.
