Teton County voters approve 9 of 10 SPET projects

Posted: Nov 05, 2019 09:00 PM MST

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:19 PM MST

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Jackson Hole voters gave their approval to 9 of the 10 Special Purpose Excise Tax projects Tuesday. Each of those approved will be paid under revenue collected by a 1% sales tax on goods and services. 

Here are the approved projects and their unofficial vote count.

#1:      A downtown water quality improvement project on Cache Creek
            For: 4633    Against:  1517             $2,000,000

#2:      A core services vehicle maintenance facility
            For: 3315       Against: 2778            $18,500,000

#4:       Teton County recycling and composting facility improvements.
            For: 4586       Against: 1589            $2,500,000

#5:      Jackson Hole Fire/EMS apparatus replacement
            For: 5308       Against: 880              $1,600,000

#6:       Stormwater and infrastructure improvement on Gregory Lane
            For:  3612      Against: 2480            $8,500,000

#7:      Community Housing Opportunities
            For: 3501       Against: 2631            $5,500,000

#8:       History Museum Building
            For: 3593       Against: 2334            $4,400,000

#9:       Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center expansion and renovation
            For: 3556       Against: 2597            $22,000,000

#10:    Wildlife Crossings
            For: 4888       Against: 1329            $10,000,000
 

The only proposal among the ten to fail was one to pay for planning for a new or renovated courthouse. It was defeated with a vote of 3,451 against to 2,587 in favor.

The SPET sales tax generates $14 to $15 million a year. It is estimated it would take 5 to 6 years to acquire the funds needed to pay for all the projects on the ballot Tuesday.

