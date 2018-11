Teton High School

Teton High School

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - In the Teton School District #401, voters have approved a two year, $3.1 million dollar per year supplemental levy. The school district said the levy would allow it to attract and retain teaching staff, maintain full-day kindergarten, make technology improvements, and help it afford to offer new education programs.

The levy will continue at the same level of funding it has since 2013.