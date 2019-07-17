Teton High School retires mascot name

Teton School District will retire high school mascot

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Teton School Board has voted in favor of retiring the Teton High School mascot, 4 to 1.

Community members split into five groups led by school board members to talk about the mascot, the Redskins.

They are not changing the imagery.

One of the questions from last week's meeting was how much it would cost to change signs and uniforms if the mascot were to change.

Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme showed numbers saying it would cost just under $30,000.

The board also voted to not to use taxpayer money to pay for changes.

On July 30 at 6 p.m. the board will discuss forming a committee to move forward and come up with a plan.