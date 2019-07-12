Teton mascot question will not be on a ballot

Teton High School

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - No matter what action the Teton School Board decides to take on the Teton High School mascot debate, the issue can't be decided on a state election ballot.

That was the response from the Idaho Secretary of State's Office Friday. The possibility of an advisory ballot was floated during a public meeting this week.

Teton County Clerk's office staff asked for an opinion on whether the issue could be placed on the November ballot. In response, Elections Compliance Specialist Dorothy Canary informed the board, "The election process is for electing school board trustees and bonds and levies, so, unfortunately, they would not be able to put the question about the school mascot on the ballot."

Canary said the limits on what is allowed on an official ballot are laid out in state statute. She said any kind of "mock election" could not take place at county election sites.

