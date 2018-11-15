News

Teton Pass closes to all trailer traffic

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 01:49 PM MST

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Anyone pulling a trailer is on notice that Teton Pass is now closed to all trailer traffic until April 1.

The Teton County, Wyoming Sheriff's Office says the pass closes to trailers every winter.  This year, law enforcement will increase patrols on Wyoming 22 because of a rise in reports of violations.

The restriction applies to all trailer configurations, not just semi-trucks.  Any vehicle with a trailer on Teton Pass will be found in violation of running a road closure and subject to fines.

WYDOT will be using message boards to back up the closure.  Any Department of Transportation Port of Entry or permit station can help motorists find alternate routes. 
 

