Teton Valley power restored after lengthy outage

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

Fall River Electric Cooperative and the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) are working to determine the exact cause of a power outage that left most of Teton Valley in the dark Friday night.

The outage started a little after 10 p.m. Power was restored to some areas shortly after midnight, but others did not get electricity until about 3 a.m. Saturday.

Fall River said the outage was the result of a yet-to-be identified problem with the main transmission line from Drummond to the Targhee substation, near the Teton County Courthouse on the west side of Driggs.

The line is operated by BPA which is on-site Monday and attempting to identify the problem.

