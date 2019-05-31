The Crusade Against Cancer teams with Idaho State Police

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIDK/KXPI) - Time to dress up as your favorite superhero for a good cause. The Shannon Wilker Foundation is teaming up with the Idaho State Police for the second annual Crusade Against Cancer.

KIDK Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz talked with the founder, Shane Wilker. He lost his wife to breast cancer in July 2011. He created the foundation in her name. All proceeds from this family fun run event go directly to helping cancer patients and their families.

"I'd really like to thank the Idaho State Police for partnering with my foundation and for keeping our community safe and free. The two most important things I've learned in life are reaching out and helping people and making memories. The Crusade Against Cancer achieves both of those goals," said Wilker.

"We are really looking forward to teaming up with the Shannon Wilker Foundation for the Crusade Against Cancer. We've had a number of employees that have had a brush with cancer and this is our way of being able to show that we go a lot deeper than traffic enforcement. We've striped a couple of our patrol cars with the pink strips to be able to show the public that really we are like them in a lot of ways and we are out here to battle cancer. And this is our way of giving back to the community," said Lt. Chris Weadick, with the Idaho State Police.

The event is Saturday, June 8, at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls. Registration starts at 7 a.m. Come dressed as your favorite superhero. Costume judging starts at 7:30 a.m. Kunz will be one of the judges. The Family Fun Run starts at 8 a.m.

You can register early here and learn more about the Shannon Wilker Foundation here.