The East Idaho Spring Classic Dog Show kicked off Thursday in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

The East Idaho Spring Classic Dog Show kicked off Thursday in Blackfoot. Dogs and owners from around the region gathered at the Eastern Idaho Fairgrounds to compete for the title in various events.

While most people think of dogs as just pets, participants of the dog show do not. Rather, they are treated like stars. More than 1500 dogs contested in Friday's show. However, there will be 6,000 that will participate in the four-day event. The event showcases breeds of all kinds.

The event is considered one of the largest dog shows in the state. Beginning in the early 80s, the event has grown in popularity. It is the second largest event the Eastern Idaho state fairground holds annually.

"The fairgrounds say to us they consider us their largest event second to the state fair," event coordinator, Tim Reese said. "If you drive around, you'll notice we cover every inch of this fairground."

Over the years the Dog Show has grown into more than just a show, but an event. Vendors and food trucks provide more entertainment for spectators. If you weren't able to make it to the fairgrounds today, you can still make it Saturday and Sunday.