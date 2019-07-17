The INN excited to join Chamber of Commerce

The INN joins Pocatello Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Although The INN (Idaho Nutrition Now) has been open for two years, the business was only open two days a week until last August.

Since then, they've been open six days a week, offering healthy and nutritious meals and snacks to the community.

Owner and operator Amy Meyers said she got into Herbalife about seven years ago when it was recommended to her by a friend.

Meyers said she's been using it since then.

"Just because of the results I was having, people started asking me about it," she said. "So the business just kind of happened."

Meyers said she enjoys helping people reach their goals, whatever they may be.

"I've just always been really passionate about that, so, now, I can do that as my full-time job."

On Tuesday, a ribbon-cutting was held at The INN to welcome to the store as a new member of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce.

"I was really excited. And I've had a few people who are part of the chamber coming in, talking to me about it. Seeing the benefits of it and how they support and the turnout today was just really an indication of how much they really do support their members," Meyers explained.