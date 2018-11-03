The Rake a Difference Fundraiser clears lawns for PFC

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Leaves were cleared in many Pocatello neighborhoods this morning. The Rake a Difference Fundraiser had 60 Volunteers from ISU clear leaves from lawns for donations towards the Pocatello Free Clinic.

For over 47 years, the Pocatello Free Clinic has provided medical and dental care for patients that don’t qualify for Medicare and live below the poverty line. Money from the fundraiser is going towards patients who need long-term care or have a chronic illness.

Dr. Alex Bolinger, Event supervisor, Professor of Business ISU says the “organization, has grown a lot. We’ve gone from a small number of volunteers to really scaling up our operations… It’s a great feeling. And you’re right, the need is huge, it grows every year and we’re just happy to help in any way that we can.”