The 28th annual Economic Symposium kicks off Friday in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - State and city government officials gathered Friday morning in Pocatello Friday to highlight developments in Bannock County's growing economy.

The 28th annual Economic Symposium was being held at the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center at Idaho State University Campus.

The event was hosted by the Bannock County Development Corporation.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., government officials and community business leaders acknowledged current and future projects that are predicted to promote economic growth.

Governor Brad Little attended the event to discuss his initiatives and how they align with projects in Bannock County. Although, Little praised southeast Idaho's economic growth, he says, we should utilize our rail system to increase agricultural exports.

The possibility of an express train has many business leaders excited. They say it would help southeast Idaho's agricultural community significantly.

"I see real excitement over the possibility of an express train coming to Pocatello. The train that would be able to take commodities of this area and get them out fast," chairman for Bannock Development, Brandon Lance said. "To get them to markets outside of Idaho, to get them to the coast, that's a really exciting thing that would help our economy."