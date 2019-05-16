This movie theater lets you watch movies while relaxing in beds

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

If you've been to the movies lately, you've probably come across a theater with reclining seats.

But a Swiss theater is taking that to a whole new level.

That's right.

This movie theater has actual beds!

French company Pathe opened this plush theater in Spreitenbach, Switzerland last week.

Of course, it has the latest technology like Imax laser and Dolby Atmos and serves gourmet foods.

But what really sets it apart is the optional VIP experience.

It starts in a special foyer with its own wine and champagne bar.

From there, movie-goers can go to the Imax VIP box with "Cocoon" seating, a theater called the "Lounge cinema" outfitted with sofas or the "Bedroom cinema."

That's where you can watch the latest release while lounging in your own bed.

A word to the wise: don't see a boring movie in the bedroom cinema or you could drift off.