Thousands attend BYU-Idaho July 2019 Commencement

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

It's a very special day for many Brigham Young University-Idaho students because they're no longer students, they're graduates.

Over 2,000 graduates received their degrees during BYU-I's 2019 Spring Semester Commencement.

The university awarded 2,124 bachelor's degrees and around 500 associate degrees.

The school announced, of the graduates,1,568 are women and 1,067 are men.

This year's commencement keynote speaker was Sister Joy D. Jones general primary president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Students who graduated are very proud of their accomplishments.

The Phelps, a newly married couple living in Rexburg, are among the many graduates who received their degrees Tuesday.

The couple is excited to have graduated together and look forward to the next chapter of their life.

Phelps said, "This was just so great. We feel proud to be able to graduate from a school like this. We look forward to take what we have learned and carry it on."