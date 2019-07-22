Three arrested in weekend burglary

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - On Sunday, July 21st around 6:40 AM, Bonneville County Deputies were called to Marler's Auto Supply on North 15th East to a call about a burglary in progress.

The owner of the business said two men and one woman were seen on the property on security cameras and gave deputies a description of the suspects.

Deputies and a K-9 started searching the area and found the two men.

One of the men was identified as 36-year-old Douglas E. McBride of Idaho Falls.

The other as 19 year old Thomas J. Wright.

Both McBride and Wright were carrying various tools and items on them.

McBride admitted to deputies that he was searching for parts to his vehicle because he could not afford to buy them.

Deputies continued their search and the K-9 found the woman hiding underneath a car.

The woman was identified as 35-year-old Katherine M. Wilding of Idaho Falls.

Despite repeated commands and warnings about the K-9, Wilding refused to come out.

The K-9 was able to pull her out by her clothes.

She was bit by the K-9 in her pinky finger.

Deputies took her into custody.

Members of the Idaho Falls Fire Department were called to the scene to check Wilding's injuries and was taken to EIRMC for further treatment and clearance for jail.

After all three suspects were taken into custody, Deputies located the vehicle used by the suspects parked at a nearby business.

The K-9 was used to search the vehicle and found drugs.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a purse belonging to Wilding and a small amount of methamphetamine.

McBride and Wright were taken to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for a Felony Charge of Burglary and Misdemeanor Charge of Possession of Burglary Tools.

Wilding was booked for Felony Charges of Burglary, Possession of a controlled substance as well as resisting and obstructing.