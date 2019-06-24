Three regional airports get federal funding

Pocatello Regional Airport

WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI/KIDK) - Three regional airports will share a portion of $495 million in Department of Transportation funding announced Monday.

The Arbon Valley/Pocatello Regional Airport will receive $4.6 million for taxiway and apron repair. Funds will also be used to repair runway lighting and to install airport beacons.

Driggs' Reed Memorial Airport will receive $153,662 to install perimeter fencing.

And, the Hailey Friedman Memorial Airport was awarded $1.1 million to remove obstructions, install perimeter fencing, and acquire aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment and snow removal equipment.