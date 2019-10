MGN Online

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 has canceled school at Tiebreaker Elementary School for Thursday, October 3rd.

There was a main water line break into the school.

According to a message sent to parents from Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme, crews have not been able to repair the line and restart the water service.

The school will update parents about the status of school for Friday through email, text and phone calls.