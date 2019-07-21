Todd Kunz and Jeff Roper kickin it up in Boise with Garth Brooks

BOISE, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - KIDK Eyewitness News anchor Todd Kunz and weekend weather forecaster Jeff Roper caught up with Garth Brooks before the Friday night concert in Boise, Idaho.

Garth Brooks' first of two sold out shows in Albertsons Stadium was a special one because country star, Blake Shelton, joined the six-time CMA Entertainer of the Year on stage to shoot their video for a duet called "Dive Bar." The Friday night concert began late to wait for better light following sunset. It was also briefly interrupted after the first two songs due to a loss of sound. Brooks took a short five-minute break while technicians fixed the problem.

A short opening performance was made by Brooks' stage techs called "The Crew Band." Brooks promised them a chance to sing one of the Stadium venues on the tour and Boise wa the chosen city. TCB sang mostly cover songs before handing the stage over to the main opening act, Granger Smith.

Tragedy recently struck the Smith family when his three-year-old son, River, died in a drowning accident in June. The family revealed the information on social media. Through organ donation, the heartbreaking loss saved two other lives.

Friday night's show was both an exciting and emotional night.

Saturday night's concert is also sold out and begins at 7 p.m.