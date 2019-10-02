1 airlifted after rollover crash

MGN Online

POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Power County Sheriff's Office reports one person was airlifted after a rollover Tuesday around 8:20 p.m.

Officials say there were six occupants in the car, and one person was ejected. There were no fatalities.​​​​​​

T​he cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is still under investigation.

The sheriff's office says no names will be released at this time due to the fact that those involved are minors.

Power County Sheriff’s Deputies, Power County EMS, Portneuf Air, Pocatello, Fort Hall PD and some good samaritans assisted with the accident.