1 killed in rollover accident

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reports a 34-year-old was killed in a vehicle rollover Thursday around 7:22 p.m.

According to police, the crash happened at 253 North at 200 East. Micki Lee Mortensen was southbound on 200 east, when she drove off the east side of the road striking a power pole then rolling into a field.

Mortensen was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The sheriff's office reports alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.